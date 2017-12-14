Washington column for Dec. 14

Christmas parade brings out the best

The Christmas parade brings out the best in the community. Despite the snow and cold temperatures, the Christmas in Little Washington parade was a success, with the ringing of the church bells, Grand Marshall George Washington and his lovely lady leading the parade, and following them beautiful, colorfully dressed people, horses, llamas, dogs, the Rappahannock County High School Marching Band, and floats from Little Washington Wellness & Spa and several area churches, including Thornton’s Gap Regular Baptist Church’s float, “A Star is Born” — which featured the Wise Men attending Jesus’ birth and the star hovering over the stable where He was born. The angels were singing, “O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant.” A beautiful float! Of course Rappahannock News Citizen of the Year Jimmy Swindler stepping it off down the street holding the sign wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

It was a great day all around. The line up and down at Avon Hall was abuzz with activity as Thom Pellikaan, Fred Catlin and Larry Grove were busy getting everyone in order. Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue was selling hot dogs, french fries, and more in front of the Medical Clinic before, during and after the parade. The Inn at Little Washington hosted their winter market at the center of the town. Seems like the tourists were checking it out.

By Linda Baldwin

To me it seems like more tourists were in the town watching the parade than last year.

Santa’s line was too long for me again this year, so I decided to put it off for another time.

Thank you to all the volunteers for making this year’s parade so memorable a day. If it wasn’t for all the volunteers who gave their time and long hours, we would not have a parade to enjoy. And in my eyes, every entry deserved a ribbon, they all were very creative.

Don’t forget to thank John Sullivan, Mary Ann Kuhn and Laura Dodd for decorating all the town posts.

For some reason or other after the town has its parade, I begin to get in the mood for Christmas, playing and singing Christmas carols. I know the guys at work think I am off my rocker a little bit.

By Ruthie Windsor-Mann

For those who have not finished their shopping, check out R.H. Ballard, the Inn at Little Washington Gift Shop, Geneva Welch Gallery, Rare Finds, August Georges and even take a stroll out to The Shops at Ginger Hill Antiques. I am sure you would be able to find something for that special person on your list.

Christmas Story

Christmas is coming early to Washington Baptist Church this year. This Sunday morning, Dec. 17, during the 11 a.m. service, the Washington Baptist drama group under the direction of Rev. Jan McKinney will present Luke’s traditional telling of the Christmas story.

The familiar passages will be read by youth narrators, as each scene is acted out by children in pantomime. The service will also include special music by Angela Snyder, violin, and the WBC Choir. On Sunday evening, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m., the Church’s “family friendly” Christmas service will take place in the sanctuary. The service will be preceded by a pair of Beethoven Romances played by Wendy Aichele, piano, and Angela Snyder, violin, beginning at 6:45 p.m., and will include lessons and carols appropriate for the season. In addition to the lighting of the Advent Wreath, and a retelling of “The Legend of the Candy Cane,” the service will also include several choral anthems proclaiming the coming of the Lord.

The service will conclude as the Light of Christ is passed throughout the sanctuary as the congregation sings “Silent Night, Holy Night.” The pastors and congregation of Washington Baptist Church warmly invite members of the community to come join in what is always one of the most memorable services of the church year. All are welcome and encouraged to come experience the wonder, joy, and peace of the Christmas season.

WVFR breakfast

Guess what! Santa is coming to town! You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why:

Santa Claus is coming to Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue for their breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Come out and fill your tummy with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, hash browns, sausage gravy, biscuits, fried apples, juice, and coffee. Adults and kids 11 and older $8, kids 10 and under eat FREE! Moms be sure to bring your camera for those last minute pictures with Santa. For more information, call 540-675-3615 and speak to one of their members.

Stay warm and have a wonderful week!