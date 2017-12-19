Suicide threat closes Fodderstack Road for much of Monday

Suicidal person was armed, according to sheriff

By John McCaslin

Fodderstack Road between Washington and Flint Hill remained closed for the entire afternoon and evening Monday while a massive law enforcement response from around the region was able to prevent an armed person from committing suicide.

While this newspaper’s repeated requests to the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office for information on the threat went unanswered, Sheriff Connie Compton said in a public Facebook posting that her office responded to a call of “an armed suicidal person in the 800 block of Fodderstack Road,” where the person apparently lived.

“The sheriff’s office and the Virginia State Police worked in concert throughout the evening to make contact with the individual,” according to the posting. “However, the individual was non-compliant with law enforcement until approximately 11:26 p.m., [when] the individual exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

“Fodderstack Road was shut down and traffic was detoured for the safety of the citizens and the first responders working at the scene. This incident was isolated to one specific residence and individual. No one was injured as a result of this incident.”

Besides assistance from numerous state police troopers, volunteer fire and rescue personnel from Washington and Flint Hill were positioned near the scene, at the intersection of Fodderstack and Aileen roads, for about 12 hours. Crews from VDOT were called in to help close roads that intersected with the impacted portion of Fodderstack. Road.