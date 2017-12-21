Courthouse Row for Dec. 21

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Dec. 8-13

Piedmont

Thomas Freeman White to Kevin Richard Kraditor and Sherri Marie Fickel, 24.4656 acres, $150,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-7

Rappahannock County

James E. Brown Jr., to Shawn Brown, 5.000 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 30-11A

Shawn Brown and Joanne Marie Brown, husband and wife, to Shawn Brown and Joanne Marie Brown, husband and wife, certain lots, exempt from recordation taxes pursuant to code of Virginia, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 30-11A

Stonewall

Terri R. Freeborn to David I. Freeborn, 14.6057 acres, exempt from recordation taxes pursuant to code of Virginia, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-18

Betty J. Hitt to Betty J. Hitt and Janet C. Robey, 5.39 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 50-65

Wakefield

Earl L. Williams and Christopher Darren William to Christopher D. Williams and Kelsey D. Williams, husband and wife, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 block 2 Blue Ridge Mountain Estates ( BRME), $140,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1E2-2-1

Kevin J. Nealon to Tucker Clay Hanback and Nicole Erin Hanback, husband and wife, 1.038 acres, $246,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1D-A-5