Down Memory Lane for Dec. 21

July 14, 1999

On the Fourth of July, just before the fireworks at Avon Hall, William Carrigan in a public announcement donated the Washington School property to the Child Care and Learning Center and presented the ceremonial key to Rose Ann Sharp, Executive Director of CCLC.

Sharp accepted the gift on behalf of the Board of CCLC and thanked Carrigan for his generosity and support for the children of Rappahannock.

For the past three years, the Washington School has housed the After School Club of the Child Care and Learning Center, providing a recreational program for 40 to 50 children every day after school, and full time during the summer.

Over the years the Carrigans have made many significant donations to numerous secular and Catholic causes. This year, the 38th consecutive year of hosting the Fourth of July festivities, Carrigan made a magnificent gift to the entire community, thus ensuring that the Washington School would continue to serve the needs of Rappahannock children, seniors and others.

School Superintendent David Gangel reported to the School Board at last night’s meeting that Sheriff Larry Sherertz proposed to place a “school resource officer” on school grounds to enhance school safety. The issue was presented, according to Gangel, at an informal administrative retreat at Principal Jack Raines’ home, and would provide a viable solution to the problem of balancing the community’s open campus’ philosophy with the need to ensure student and teacher safely.

An onsite uniformed officer could provide a host of services to the school, said Gangel, including general security, an opportunity to develop positive relationships with students, an ongoing DARE program, traffic control, and direct support in the event of disciplinary problems or emergencies.

Gangel noted that the cost of such support would be minimal because the Sheriff’s Department would fund the position through a grant. He sought and received Board consensus to pursue this possibility, and will be developing a model for school resource officer interaction.

Sept. 25, 2003

Rappahannock County dodged Hurricane Isabel only to be hit with relentless rain and flooding earlier this week that left three motorists in jeopardy, one clinging for life on a telephone pole.

Isabel caused the county little damage except a power outage that left many residents in the dark, some for days.

But then out of nowhere came another storm Monday night, one that residents worried little over until, according to the National Weather Service, it dumped an additional 3.45 inches of rain in some parts of the county overnight, with five inches having already fallen last week.

It was then Rappahannock that saw the flooding it had braced for only five days earlier, as rivers swelled from their banks, with flooding in several locations in the county. This storm, said Rappahannock Sheriff Larry Sherertz, left one motorist stranded and three vehicles inoperable.

For the past ten years Bob Darby of Woodville has been offering $5,000 to any senior at Rappahannock County High School intending to pursue a career in math, science or engineering.

There is a problem, through. Darby is having trouble finding a taker.

Last year no one was selected by the five-person scholarship committee to receive the Rappahannock County Public School Math, Science and Engineering Scholarship, and of the nine individuals who have earned it in the past, only two met the requirements to keep the gift all four years.

This scholarship has the potential to be an annual award for the first four years of a recipient’s college career, with individuals receiving $1,250 a year contingent upon maintaining a 2.7 Grade Point Average their freshman year and a 3.0 the following two years. Darby also requires that students do not change from a major in the areas of math, science or engineering.

Darby, who addressed the School Board at its meeting earlier this month about the lack of applicants, feels these areas of study are vital to society.

“We want to point students towards careers in math, science or engineering. There’s a need for people with skills in these areas,” said Darby.