Fodderstack case not for sheriff

By Staff/Contributed December 22, 2017 Letters to the Editor 0

How many armed mentally ill people will it take before this crisis in Rappahannock County is addressed?

Mental health, whether cognitive or psychiatric, is a medical issue, like diabetes. It should be addressed before it becomes a law enforcement issue.

Do the [Rappahannock County Sheriff’s] deputies hold medical licenses? This crisis should not fall on the sheriff’s office to solve. The sheriff’s office is not a roving mental health facility.

Guns and poor mental health are not a good mix at any time of year.

 

Deborah L. Napier, Esq.
Middleburg

