Godspeed, Ginger

This past Monday, the Rappahannock County Public Schools transportation department arranged school buses in the shape of a cross to honor bus driver, Ginger Estes, who passed away last Thursday. The unique tribute to Ginger, who steered students to school on Bus 9 in Chester Gap.
