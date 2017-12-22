Photo by Bob Hurley

This pair of love birds, er vultures, was spotted gazing into each other’s eyes while perched atop a chimney in Washington. According to professional birder Melissa Mayntz, vultures are amazing yet often misunderstood birds. She writes in the Spruce, an online publication, that vultures are actually quite social.

And yes, they can spot a dead animal from a mile away. “It is a myth that vultures circle dying animals waiting to feed,” she points out. “It is [also] a myth that vultures prey on healthy livestock, but they are still regularly persecuted by farmers and ranchers who believe the birds to be a threat to their animals.” Scientists have begun to study vultures’ unique senses and abilities in hopes of using the birds to help find human bodies from crimes.