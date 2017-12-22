Meet Brick, who is anxious to find a home

Hi, I’m Brick. The servants here at RAWL told me to wear these antlers ‘cause they’d make me so cute and increase my chances of finding a good home. I’m two but very mature for my age, weigh 50 pounds and am rather stout, hence the name Brick.
I love people so much; I would like to live in a home with just me and my people. I love walks and car rides and my crate. So let’s ring in the New Year in style. I’ll ditch my antlers and we can all wear party hats!
This past week, two of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.
