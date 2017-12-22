Meet Brick, who is anxious to find a home

By Staff/Contributed December 22, 2017 RAWL Dogs 0
Courtesy photo

Hi, I’m Brick. The servants here at RAWL told me to wear these antlers ‘cause they’d make me so cute and increase my chances of finding a good home. I’m two but very mature for my age, weigh 50 pounds and am rather stout, hence the name Brick.

I love people so much; I would like to live in a home with just me and my people. I love walks and car rides and my crate. So let’s ring in the New Year in style. I’ll ditch my antlers and we can all wear party hats!

This past week, two of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.
Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4421 Articles

The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.

Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*