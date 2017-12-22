Meet Brick, who is anxious to find a home

Courtesy photo

Hi, I’m Brick. The servants here at RAWL told me to wear these antlers ‘cause they’d make me so cute and increase my chances of finding a good home. I’m two but very mature for my age, weigh 50 pounds and am rather stout, hence the name Brick.

I love people so much; I would like to live in a home with just me and my people. I love walks and car rides and my crate. So let’s ring in the New Year in style. I’ll ditch my antlers and we can all wear party hats!