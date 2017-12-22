School news for Dec. 21

RCPS recognitions

By Holly Jenkins

During last week’s final Rappahannock County School Board meeting of 2017, Aline B. Johnson was recognized with a resolution honoring her many years of service and dedication as a member of the board. Former Superintendent Dr. Robert “Bob” Chappell was in attendance to share warm remarks as well.

By Shannon Grimsley

Meanwhile, later in the week, the new school board member orientation was held for Rachel Bynum, who is replacing Johnson. Bynum visited both schools and even tried out the new action based learning equipment at the elementary school.

By Holly Jenkins

In addition, RCHS student Virginia Wyatt was presented with a certificate of recognition for her hard work as the Student Representative to the School Board for the 2017-2018 year.

Kids cooking

By Holly Jenkins

Commit to Be Fit this past week hosted a Kid’s Cooking Class for 1st and 2nd graders.

The students learned about the importance of eating a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables. In addition, the children made Rainbow Smoothies using healthy fruits and vegetables.

Filling the air

Photos by Holly Jenkins

The RCHS Panther Band, under the direction of Mr. Jason Guira, performed their winter concert last Thursday to enthusiastic applause.

In addition, RCES students were treated to the Choral/Band dress rehearsal on Wednesday. The concert was held later that evening.

Deck the halls

By Holly Jenkins

Mrs. Montague’s RCES preschool class visited the school board office to decorate the Christmas tree with ornaments that they handcrafted themselves.

They sang their favorite holiday songs, had a snack, and left with a gift from their friends at the school board office. The Pre-K class ended the school day with a special holiday performance on the RCES stage.

By Holly Jenkins

Speaking of which, Mrs. Patti Waddell’s horticulture class was also hard at work last Friday creating beautiful holiday centerpieces.

— Holly Jenkins

Cleaner county

Members of the RCHS Leo Club and their mentors from the Rappahannock Lions Club collected trash along Rudasill Mill Road for the third time since they adopted the clean-up effort. The members participated in two sessions, morning and afternoon. Students who participated included Skylar Culbertson, Alec Petty, Bryce Jones, Macy Montgomery, Morgan Flanagan, Katie Bailey, and Lauren Petty. The final count for trash bags was 47, down from last year, which is considered good news.

Students were certainly grateful for the Lions’ support, as they not only brought all the empty bags, but they took them away filled. They also helped in picking up the trash, allowing the group to go about a mile further than they were able to do last year.

The camaraderie between adults and students is certainly something to cherish as it grows from year to year. Thanks goes to Mrs. Gall, too, who made room in her busy retirement schedule to come back and help.

— Lilo Wolfe

Sports shorts

The holidays are right around the corner and while most of us have been shopping and celebrating, our Rapp Athletes have been taking to the courts in practices and games, improving their skills and bringing home some wins in the process.

Rapp’s Varsity Wrestling Squad has their first two matches under their belts, last week at Eastern View and this past weekend in Madison, and already have some wrestlers tallying up some W’s. Jasean Yates, Zack Abdullah, Ethan Leake, Dalton Renner and Jake Sisk all came home from Eastern View with at least one win and then Jake Sisk added two to his victory total while Dalton Renner added three to his while at Madison.

Billy Taplin also got a W at Madison and Christian Poffenberger had the best showing of the young season, recording an ace at Madison by racking up five wins to include four by pin. And the team, in addition to posting eleven individual wins, finished ahead of the grapplers from Charlottesville High School in team points at the Madison Tournament. Wrestling fans will want to mark Jan. 3 on their calendars as that is the Rapp team’s lone home event and will also be senior night for our Varsity Wrestlers. Coaches Paul Paratore and Kreighton Long will be working hard with their young charges to ensure a good show is put on for the home crowd.

On the basketball courts Rapp’s Varsity boys are still ISO that first win of the season, having dropped games to Central, Skyline, and Colonial Beach High Schools. Varsity are scheduled to participate in a tournament over the break at Cumberland High School. The boys return to the home court on Jan. 8 when the Generals from Stonewall Jackson come to Rapp.

Our Junior Panther boys have racked up a series of wins, scoring victories over the past couple of weeks in contests with Peter Muhlenburg, Luray, Page and Signal Knob Middle Schools. The team returns to the home court on Jan. 4 versus Madison. The boy’s Seventh Grade team is certainly improving but just as certainly still looking for that ice breaking win, dropping close games by 4 points to United Christian and then by only 3 to Fresta Valley.

On the girls’ side of the court, Coach Brandon Burley’s Varsity squad has also made huge strides in the caliber of their play, faring much better when facing opponents Riverheads and Skyline for the second time, but still looking for a companion to the season’s thus far lone win at Nelson County. Sarah East and Olivia Atkins have put up some impressive stats along the way, with East racking up a double double (14 points, 12 rebounds) against Riverheads and Atkins racking up 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals against Skyline.

The Varsity team will be at Madison on Jan. 3 and back home against George Mason on Jan. 5. Coach Jeff Atkins’ JV girls’ squad has shown the most success this season, posting additional wins last week over Central and Riverheads. Their schedule matches the varsity squad and they hope to add to their victory total before the New Year rolls in. And on the JP girls’ court, our young female basketballers are also in search of their first win but working hard to improve. The JP girls return to the home gym on Jan. 4, hosting Madison County.

As always, the Rapp Schools athletic calendars, both practices and games, can be found on the Rapp Athletic Website at www.bullrundistictva.org. A.D. Burley and his cast of coaches and players hope to see the Rapp faithful at upcoming games and wish to extend warmest of holiday greetings to all of their fans. They’ll be looking for you at a game soon where you can join the cheerleaders in ringing out the old year and bringing in the new with a rousing chorus of “We Are RAPPAHANNOCK!!!”

— Jimmy Swindler

Innate strengths

By Lisa Ramey

Last week during Senior Thesis and Advisory periods at Wakefield Country Day School, Alaina Love, mother of WCDS alumnus Marc Cugnon (’13), donated her time and expertise to work with each senior as the students generated individual profiles to identify and leverage their innate passions and strengths.

As president and COO of Purpose Linked Consulting, Love is the developer of the Passion Profiler, a passion identification tool that helps individuals bring the best of who they are to what they do.

— Lisa Ramey

Ryan award

Ryan Latham of Amissville, a senior at Randolph-Macon Academy, earned the boys’ varsity soccer Coaches’ Award for his hard work and achievement during the fall 2017 sports season. Ryan is the son of Dawn Latham and Stephen Latham.