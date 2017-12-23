Poem: Where is Christmas?

Suspended on a silken thread
In the celestial universe
Of Christmas Eve,
Midnight Mass waits to begin.
Anticipation grows
For the perfect moment to announce
The Christ Child to His fans.
Lights! Camera! Action!
The elves, reindeer, shepherds, santas,
Nutcrackers, and sugar plum fairies,
The Magi and minions, snowflakes and snowmen
Loiter, sharing peppermint canes with
Paparazzi, poised for a scoop.
The Baby Jesus will awake, the festivities will begin.
But nothing happens
Except for a stray cow lowing.
No carols, no star on high, no joy on earth,
Too silent a night.
The miracle moment is stuck in time
Until a ginger-haired little girl
Passes a department store’s window.
As she pauses in delight,
Trumpets blare, Drums rat-a-tat,
Alleluia, Christmas is here at last.
For in the smile of this child,
There is Christmas.
— Charlene James-Duguid, Amissville
