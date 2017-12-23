Poem: Where is Christmas?

Suspended on a silken thread

In the celestial universe

Of Christmas Eve,

Midnight Mass waits to begin.

Anticipation grows

For the perfect moment to announce

The Christ Child to His fans.

Lights! Camera! Action!

The elves, reindeer, shepherds, santas,

Nutcrackers, and sugar plum fairies,

The Magi and minions, snowflakes and snowmen

Loiter, sharing peppermint canes with

Paparazzi, poised for a scoop.

The Baby Jesus will awake, the festivities will begin.

But nothing happens

Except for a stray cow lowing.

No carols, no star on high, no joy on earth,

Too silent a night.

The miracle moment is stuck in time

Until a ginger-haired little girl

Passes a department store’s window.

As she pauses in delight,

Trumpets blare, Drums rat-a-tat,

Alleluia, Christmas is here at last.

For in the smile of this child,

There is Christmas.

— Charlene James-Duguid, Amissville