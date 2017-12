By Ray Boc

There were two documented sightings in Rappahannock County this final week before Christmas of Santa and Mrs. Claus, each pitching in to help the U.S. Postal Service with last-minute holiday deliveries. Seen here dropping packages at Ginger Hill Antiques is the right jolly old elf himself (disguised as postman Bob Brown) while his better half (appearing as Cathy Tester, postmistress of Sperryville) assists customer Ken Thompson with his Christmas parcels.