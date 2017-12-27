Flint Hill man charged with firearms crimes

A Rappahannock County man who was reportedly armed and kept law enforcement officers at bay for much of Monday, Dec. 11, was arraigned Tuesday in Rappahannock County District Court via video hookup from the RSW Regional Jail in Front Royal.

David Jones, 63, a resident of Fodderstack Road south of Flint Hill, has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm after voluntary commitment. Bond was set at $100,000.

Jones was also ordered to have no contact with Brittney Michelle Lee, who was identified as his wife.

Fodderstack Road between Washington and Flint Hill was shut down and traffic detoured from early Monday afternoon into the midnight hour as numerous law enforcement officers from around the region descended on Jones’ home, where he had reportedly threatened suicide.

Sheriff Connie Compton posted on Facebook that her office responded to a call of “an armed suicidal person in the 800 block of Fodderstack Road.”

“The sheriff’s office and the Virginia State Police worked in concert throughout the evening to make contact with the individual,” said the posting. “However, the individual was non-compliant with law enforcement until approximately 11:26 p.m., [when] the individual exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Besides a heavy presence of sheriff’s deputies and state troopers, volunteer fire and rescue personnel from Washington and Flint Hill were positioned near the residence. In addition, crews from VDOT were called in to assist with road closures.

Jones’ next court appearance is set for February.