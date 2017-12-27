New Warren Memorial Hospital to be built

Three-story hospital and adjacent medical building to open in 2020

Valley Health System and Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) have announced their intent to begin construction in 2018 on a new, contemporary medical campus on Leach Run Parkway in Warren County. If the project proceeds as planned, Valley Health anticipates the new facility will open in late 2020.

Valley Health leaders have recognized that the 65-year-old hospital on North Shenandoah Avenue was less than optimal for delivering the efficient, technology-driven healthcare of the future.

The new hospital campus will occupy about 28 acres of the 150-acre parcel. The facility is designed to offer a modern and efficient environment of care, with flexibility to meet patient, provider, and community needs into the future.

A three-story hospital and adjacent medical building will total approximately 177,000 square feet, and will have plentiful parking. Consistent with industry trends in consumerism and outpatient care, the hospital will have 36 private inpatient rooms, 18 emergency department rooms (plus shell space for four additional), six “observation” rooms (for patients needing additional treatment of less than 24 hours), three operating rooms, two endoscopy/procedure rooms, and a cardiac catheterization lab. Green space and walking trails will encourage staff, patients and visitors to stay active and enjoy the outdoors.

Valley Health Board of Trustees Chairman Joe Silek, a resident of Warren County, appreciates the impact that a vibrant, appealing healthcare campus will have on his community’s economic development.

“With projections of a 4.5 percent population growth in the town and county over the next five years, and nearly 22 percent increase in residents age 65 or better, we need to position WMH and Valley Health more favorably to meet the demand for healthcare services,” Silek said. “Significant improvements have been made recently in Front Royal and Warren County infrastructure, schools and housing, and we want excellent healthcare on a modern campus to be part of what compels healthcare professionals, residents and new investment to come here and stay.”

Warren Memorial Hospital will open a cardiac catheterization lab in early 2018 to provide lifesaving heart care to Warren County residents. This service enhancement will relocate to the new campus.

WMH has served the Front Royal and Warren County community since opening in the early 1950’s.

After the hospital’s relocation to Leach Run Parkway, Lynn Care Center, Warren Memorial Hospital’s 120-bed long-term care facility, will remain in its current location at 1000 N. Shenandoah Avenue. Valley Health is reviewing other possible uses for the vacated hospital based on identified community needs.