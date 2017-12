Pause to celebrate

A reminder that there’s no newspaper published this week. It’s our annual holiday hiatus.

The Rappahannock News office will be closed through Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. We will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Follow rappnews.com and our Facebook page for news updates.

The News staff wishes all of our readers the beauty, blessings and joy of the holiday season, and a happy, healthy and prosperous 2018.