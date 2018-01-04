In a 5-0 vote, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors tabled indefinitely sweeping zoning ordinance changes that have riled the board and the community for months. The vote came almost an hour into the evening session of the January 3 regular meeting, the board’s first of 2018, following both passionate and reasoned comments from citizens, supervisors, and Rappahannock County Attorney Art Goff.

Uncertainty among county residents about how the BOS would vote was tempered by a sense of hope for positive change, due to the presence of two new county officials — newly elected Piedmont supervisor Christine Smith and incoming permanent County Administrator Garrey W. Curry, Jr.

By Patty Hardee

Although interim county Administrator Brenda Garton ran Wednesday’s meeting, Curry assumed his duties on January 1.

Garton has filled in since June of 2017 when former administrator Debbie Keyser resigned. Garton will stay on until the end of January to provide continuity and to help orient Curry as he settles in.

In another 5-0 vote, the BOS repealed language in the county code, specifically Article II of Chapter 95-Emergency Response, that interfered with state and federal regulations and complicated fire and rescue cost recovery.

An unedited video of the supervisors 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. sessions on Monday, January 3 can be found online at rappnews.com/video, or on the newspaper’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/RappNewsPlus. The meeting agenda and related documents are online at boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public.