He survived the LA fires and deserves a home

Courtesy photo

Happy New Year everybody! My name is Mr. Binks. I came to RAWL from Los Angeles because the devastating wildfires in California left shelters and rescues in the area beyond maximum capacity. Caring people drove me and five other dogs all the way from LA to RAWL. RAWL’s mission is to help dogs like me who are so in need.

I’m 4 years old and approximately 3 pounds of “my gosh you are SO cute!” And other dogs and cats are fine by me. If you come for a visit we can snuggle up. Please help me get 2018 off to a good start!

Over the holidays, six of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.