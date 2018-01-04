Meetings and notices for Jan. 4

The Town of Washington’s Town Council is seeking letters of interest from Town residents interested in being appointed at the Jan. 8 Council meeting to fill a vacancy on the Town’s Planning Commission. Letters of interest should be received at Town Hall, 485 Gay St., by close of business Friday, Jan. 5.

The Town of Washington’s Town Council meets on Monday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Highlights from the agenda include a Postal Service presentation on the Post Office relocation and community input on the issue, the appointment of a Planning Commission member, and consideration of an ESS proposal to replace a check valve on the effluent pump station at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority (RCWSA) meets at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, at the Town Hall, 485 Gay St.

The Rappahannock County Democratic Committee will hold an assembled caucus beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Town Hall in Washington to elect members to the Rappahannock County Democratic Committee for the 2018-2019 Biennium. Application forms for membership will be available from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on the day of the Caucus. Doors to the Caucus will open at 9 a.m. for breakfast and check-in.

Virginia Cooperative Extension, Culpeper County, is offering a Home Food Preservation Class on Jan. 27, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m, at 101 S. West St., Culpeper. Participants will learn how to can fruits and vegetables using a pressure canner and water bath canner along with how to make jams and jellies Class cost is $25 and registration deadline is January 19 Class size is 8. Call Becky Sheffield Gartner at 727-3435 ext. 344 or rebes13@vt.edu to register.

Northern Piedmont Beekeepers Association (NPBA) hosts a seven-week session for those interested in becoming beekeepers. Classes begin Feb. 6, and continue from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in Rixeyville. The class “Meet-and-Greet” is 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 4. Texts, handouts and a one-year membership in NPBA are included in the course fee of $100 per person or family. Pre-registration required. Contact Karen Hunt at kahu9@juno.com or 540-937-4792. NPBA is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization serving Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties.

The Relay For Life of Rappahannock needs your help! If the 2018 event does not show growth, the event will no longer take place in Rappahannock County. Help save the Relay For Life of Rappahannock County. Register today by logging on to www.relayforlife.org/rappva to start a team, join the leadership team, host a fundraiser, participate in the kids’ walk, and attend the event which is May 19, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Rappahannock Elementary School.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join our volunteer teams in Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Basic requirements: you must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience. You must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. The compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please contact 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.

Art of Living Together” at 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks (themonksoftibhirine.net). Anyone interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Photography MeetUp Group “Documenting Your Experience” meets once a month, every fourth Saturday, at 3 p.m. at the Loft Studio & Gallery, 107B East Davis St., Culpeper. Email bugnote@aol.com or phone 540-717-0647 ahead of time to let us know you are planning to participate.