Preserving the country

Republicans! Would it not be better for you to have Vice President Pence as POTUS? He is a conservative, mainstream Republican, not an erratic, narcissistic, uneducated buffoon, who might just put us into a nuclear staredown with North Korea just to take the focus off his engagements with Russia (and we all know there is something there).

We liberals can then just butt heads with a patriotic conservative, and may the best ideas win, but the security and preservation of our county would not be in danger. Please, drop this unqualified and unworthy person, and let’s get on with saving the country.

Frank Reynolds

Castleton