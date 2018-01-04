School news for Jan. 4

WCDS students take 10

Wakefield Country Day School (WCDS) students earned ten awards in the Samuels Public Library’s 39th annual Holiday Writing Contest, including three first place awards.

At a reception for the prize winners and their families, students read their creative entries aloud and received booklets featuring the chosen stories and poems.

By Lisa Ramey

WCDS winners are Emily Scoville, 2nd Place First Grade; Isabelle Lohr, 2nd Place Second Grade; C.J. Foreman, 3rd Place Fourth Grade; Lynne Blank, 2nd Place Fifth Grade; Maddox Lowe, 1st Place Seventh Grade; Dakota Cate, 2nd Place Seventh Grade; Timothy Tickal, 1st Place Eighth Grade; Scott Scoville, 2nd Place Eighth Grade; Alex Phillippe, 3rd Place Eighth Grade; Harmony Lindstrom, 1st Place Twelfth Grade. Artwork in the booklet features pieces by WCDS kindergarteners Gracie Lohr and Wiley Broadhead.

