The Rapp for Jan. 4

Baby, it’s cold!

It’s been one of the coldest — “extreme cold,” as the National Weather Service calls it — early winters in recent memory in Rappahannock County, with temperatures hardly climbing above freezing during much of the holiday period.

And keep the mittens handy.

Although we’ve already experienced several mornings of single digit temperatures, tomorrow’s (Friday’s) forecast low will dip to near zero, give or take a meaningless degree.

What we haven’t had enough of in Woodville and elsewhere is precipitation, frozen or otherwise. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued one drought emergency and two drought warnings for Rappahannock County, pertaining to groundwater, and moisture and streamflow respectively.

MLK star lineup

Wikimedia Commons

Washington Mayor John Fox Sullivan considers it among the most moving annual event held in Rappahannock County that only “gets better every year,” referring to the 27th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday observance at the Theatre at Washington on Gay Street.

This month, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Robin Smith will be on hand to screen her widely praised documentary, “Come Walk in My Shoes,” a personal journey with Georgia Rep. John Lewis as he revisits civil rights movement landmarks of the 1950’s and 60’s. Smith will hold a Q&A session following the special screening.

Also participating in the Q&A will be former longtime CBS News White House Correspondent Bill Plante.

In addition, reveals program director Nan Butler Roberts, this month’s observance will feature the presentation of the DreamKeeper Award to Bishop Carroll A. Baltimore, a native of Fauquier County and a former pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Woodville.

“Bishop Baltimore has preached globally, works tirelessly in missions worldwide, is a past president of the Progressive National Baptist Convention, was a special ministerial advisor during President Obama’s administration, and currently directs Global Alliance Interfaith Network (GAIN),” Butler Roberts points out.

The MLK observance will be held Sunday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m. The free program is sponsored once again by the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship Committee, although donations and pledges will support the continuing education of Rappahannock County’s graduating seniors.

Other local officials will be recognized during the program. Special music will be provided by the DreamKeeper Tribute Choir.

Let’s coordinate

“A meeting about the status of health in the county concluded that service groups are not well coordinated. The Rappahannock Resources Roundtable hopes to remedy that situation,” writes Hal Hunter, whose is known for his motto “there’s no limit to what you can accomplish.”

This kickoff meeting will convene at the Rappahannock County Library at noon Friday, Jan. 12. Attendees will go around the table describing what they do and how other groups can help. Handouts are encouraged.

Invited groups include county offices handling social services, physical and mental health, law enforcement, fire & rescue, as well as Rapp at Home, Senior Center, Aging Together, Rappahannock Clergy Association, Benevolent Fund, PATH Foundation, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, Businesses of Rappahannock, Headwaters, Fauquier Free Clinic, Food Pantry, Foothills Forum, Lions Club, Loan Closet, and People Inc., among several others.

The roundtable portion of the meeting will be followed by two speakers, Amanda Grove and Holly Jenkins, representing Commit to be Fit, which encourages Rappahannock residents of all ages to exercise and eat right.

“P.S.,” Hunter adds. “The library will be closed in anticipation of Martin Luther King Day, but I have a key.”

Second Saturday

Susan L. Huff

It’s a brand New Year and Second Saturday is a great way to get into a celebratory spirit. On Saturday, Jan. 13, stretch your artistic muscles and more on the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail. Take home a good book, a bottle of wine, an herbal mix, a piece of your own art and other products unique to Rappahannock.

Viewtown

Magnolia Vineyards and Winery: Wine, Herbs and Song. Full Moon Farms offers certified organic culinary herbs and herb products, 11:30 to 5:30. Country artist Toni Clare performs 2 to 5.

Flint Hill / Huntly

Contemporary Color: Create a Tessellation. Reservations required. $37 fee includes studio space, instruction and all materials. 1 to 4, carolyn@contemporarycolor.net.

Sperryville

DK Artfelt: Felt Dreamscape. Create a flat felt artwork in wool, silk and mohair. $55 fee includes studio time, instruction, all tools and materials. Reservations required. dabneykirchman@gmail.com. 10 to 1.

River District Potters: Look and Learn. Nancy Nord will be throwing bowls on her wheel. Browse a shop full of completed pieces. 11 to 4.

Wild Roots Apothecary: Self-Care Saturday. Learn which herbs promote self-care on a daily basis and make your own herbal bath soak to take home, 11 to 1. Open until 6.

Washington

Little Washington Winery: Wine Bootcamp. Session includes a sandwich pairing, three chocolate pairings plus the Dirt Road Wine Tour. Register online: $20 with coupon code: wb358. Class 11 to 1:30.

Middle Street Gallery: Doodling in the Dark. Rosabel Goodman-Everard’s Solo Exhibit. This vibrant exhibition of colorful and beautiful abstract paintings is on display through Jan. 14. 10 to 4.

Quievremont Winery: Wine and Word. Chat with Flint Hill native Chuck Smith about his new collection of short stories, Vietnam: Stories from a War. Book signing 1 to 5. Open until 7.

Watch for yellow flags that help identify locations. For more information go to www.rappahannockcountyartisantrail.com.

No tolls

The $25 entrance fee at Shenandoah National Park will we waived on four separate days this year: Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; April 21, First Day of National Park Week; Sept. 22, National Public Lands Day; and Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day.

The waiver does not include fees for camping or special tours.

Other discounted or free passes that are available throughout the year include the $50 Shenandoah Annual Pass; the $80 America the Beautiful National Park and Federal Recreational Lands Pass (allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks that charge an entrance fee); the $80 Lifetime Senior Pass, the $20 Annual Senior Pass; the free Military Pass, the free Annual 4th Grade Pass, and the free Access Pass for disabled citizens.