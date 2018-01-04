Washing our faces and wallets

It seems that the litigious llama lady, abetted by her disgruntled surrogate and other vendors of vindictive vitriol, has once again served the board of supervisors with another frivolous lawsuit.

Ms. Bragg seems to enjoy one of the baser habits of her herd by spitting in the face of the taxpayer.

This abuse and mockery of the judicial process is an embarrassment to good government and an assault to our wallets.

Perhaps we should seek a Freedom of Inflammation Act to protect us from these petty professional philistines and their trivial yet costly pursuits.

John Bourgeois

Washington