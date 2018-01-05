Washington column for Jan. 4

About those resolutions . . .

I hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas. I know I sure did. I celebrated with my children, and their children. Watching their eyes light up in growing anticipation as they opened their gifts was my biggest joy. There was wrapping paper everywhere from one room to another.

As we turn the pages of the calendar and welcome another year, there is considerable optimism that this year will be better than ever.

Each day, I am reminded of how blessed we are to live in Rappahannock County. The fields, hills and hollows are so beautiful and rich with the changing of each season. No matter what the time of the season, we should hold it dear to our heart and be thankful to the Lord for where we live. Sometimes we take it for granted; I know I do.

Guess what? It’s a new year and you know what that means? Time for those resolutions!

To start the new year right, my mother-in-law has to cook her black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day. Why do you eat black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day? If you’ve never heard of the tradition, it’s likely that you’re not very close with people raised in the South. Eating black-eyed peas as the first meal of the year is said to bring good luck and prosperity. And my mother-in-law believes in that entirely.

When I was younger and living at home, I could remember my mom would cook them and bake cornbread. That was our dinner meal for Jan. 1. I have to say, that wasn’t a tradition of my mom I kept over the years, until this past 2017 year. I decided to cook them to start my tradition as well. They weren’t that bad either.

Everywhere you go this time of the year, people are talking about what they’re going to do and what they’re not going to do for the coming year. The most important thing is you must believe that you can do it!

Everyone can succeed! And you can, too! So, I ask everyone, what will your new year’s resolution be? Eating healthier? Exercising more? Educating yourself on how to create a healthier lifestyle?

For me, it will be eating those black-eyed peas; and I want to enjoy the beauty of our rich heritage here in Rappahannock County more. Gaze at the stars at night, pick wildflowers, each in its season. Enjoy the simple pleasure of nature around me. We are blessed with so much to enjoy.

There are many resolutions for you to explore. Whatever you choose as your own, remember, you can succeed!

Enjoy life’s beauty and each day’s blessings that come your way.

Gay Street exhibition

Gay Street Gallery announces its special exhibition opening, Saturday (Jan. 20), featuring Shenandoah National Park artist in residence Kevin H. Adams, who will unveil the paintings he began on location during his residency this past summer.

Kevin will present one of the paintings to the Superintendent of Shenandoah National Park for the park’s permanent collection. Beverages and refreshments will be served at the opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. The gallery will donate 20 percent of the sales price to the Shenandoah National Park Trust for all of Kevin’s paintings sold on Jan. 20. The gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the 20th.

Bloodmobile

Please make an effort to come out to the Red Cross Bloodmobile on Wednesday, January 10, sometime between the hours of 3-7 p.m. to donate blood at the Washington Firehall. The need is great, especially in the winter months when many people are unable to donate because of sickness, travel, etc.

You can register online for an appointment at redcrossblood.org., or simply come in when it’s convenient. Remember that every 2 seconds, someone needs blood, and that your single donation of whole blood may help to save up to 3 lives! Give the gift of Life!

Firehouse Treasures

Request from Firehouse Treasures Thrift: If you left a donation at the Thrift between Dec. 9-12, please contact the Thrift at 540-675-1245 on Tuesday or Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., or Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Birthday wishes

Beverly Exline will be celebrating her birthday on Jan. 12. For everybody who knows Beverly, she is one lady who is always on the go. She is a wonderful person with the biggest heart.

Birthday wishes also go out to Danny Huff, who similarly has a heart of gold. He will celebrate his day on Friday, Jan. 19

I also have two grandchildren who will be celebrating their birthdays in January. Olivia Grace Clatterbuck will be turning 4 on Jan. 10, and Lukas Jonathan Clinton Clatterbuck will be turning 6 on Jan. 26. Wow, does time fly. It seems like yesterday my own kids were that small and running around. Now, my kids have kids who are running around and bringing joy to their parents.

Birthday wishes go out to my wonderful mother-in-law, Anna Clatterbuck, who will celebrate her special day on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Happy New Year and let it be one of the greatest yet!