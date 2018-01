Photo by John McCaslin

“What a community we have!” remarked Van Carney, who with brothers Lain and Jennings operate the popular Pen Druid Brewery. “The show of support was incredible.” Referring to the brewery-hosted Boxing Day (Dec. 26) fundraiser benefiting the Rappahannock Food Pantry.

The goal this year was to surpass last year’s generous 116 pounds of donated food items. “We raised 474 pounds of food!” relayed Van. “We had about 400 people and exceeded all our expectations.”