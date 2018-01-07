Agriculture is focus of new Rappahannock steering committee

A newly formed steering committee of Rappahannock County farmers and residents will bring the agriculture needs of the county into focus.

According to Molly Peterson, of Heritage Hollow farms in Sperryville, the committee is looking to gather additional peers and neighbors who have interest in the county’s current agricultural needs and its future.

The committee will be hosting a public event and conversation that will also feature an appearance by John Piotti, who is the executive director of American Farmland Trust. The mission of the trust is to save the land that sustains areas like Rappahannock by protecting farmland, keeping farmers on the land, and promoting sound farming practices.

The steering committee consists of an impressive group of county farmers and others with agriculture interests, besides Peterson including Mike Sands, John Genho, David Massie, Van Carney, Mike Cannon, Maya Atlas, Jonathan Uribe, Melanie Kopjanski, Stacey Carlberg, Kate Wofford, Jenna Brownell, Blake Brown, Kenner Love, Craig Batchelor, Sheila Gresinger, John McCarthy and Laurie Smith.

The meeting will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Washington Fire Hall. All county residents are invited to attend.