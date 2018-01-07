Art captures the supermoon

By Art Candenquist

The New Year’s Day “supermoon” — or full moon that occurs at lunar perigee, its closest point to Earth in an orbit — was the biggest and brightest to be seen in Rappahannock County in 2018. Amissville resident Art Candenquist, who captured the spectacular supermoon at dusk, educates that this month and March 2018 “will each have two full moons.

Which means that there will not be a full moon in February. How is this possible? This last happened in 1999 and occurs about four times a century. February is the only month that this is possible because the lunar cycle is longer than the number of days in February.”