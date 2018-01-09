Candidate on camera

Members of Rappahannock County’s 4-H Film Club recently interviewed county resident Leslie Cockburn, who is among the Democrat candidates vying to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Tom Garrett in Virginia’s Fifth District. Sitting on a porch in Woodville, Cockburn was asked about a variety of issues, from healthcare to gun control to whether one representative can make a difference. A definite yes to the last point, Cockburn believes: “You just have to add one person at time. I think in 2018 there’s gonna be a tidal wave of new people.”

And then there are the questions enquiring minds truly want to know: “What is your favorite restaurant in the district?” Cockburn’s list includes Ippy’s in Rocky Mount and the Lovingston Cafe in Nelson County. “Of course the best restaurants are in Rappahannock. We all know that.”