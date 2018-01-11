Courthouse Row for Jan. 11

Home/land transfers
No home and land transfers were submitted by the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office this week.
Building Permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
Jordan Muirhead, Amissville, electric and plumbing in accessory building, $3,500
Catherine Taylor, Woodville, pergola, $4,000
Edward and Nora Fletcher, Flint Hill, renewal, no cost
Marriages
Joanne Augusta Hedrick, 37, and Ralph Cecil Redmond Jr., 41, both of Loveland, Co.
Be the first to comment