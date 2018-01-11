Courthouse Row for Jan. 11

Home/land transfers

No home and land transfers were submitted by the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office this week.

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Jordan Muirhead, Amissville, electric and plumbing in accessory building, $3,500

Catherine Taylor, Woodville, pergola, $4,000

Edward and Nora Fletcher, Flint Hill, renewal, no cost

Marriages

Joanne Augusta Hedrick, 37, and Ralph Cecil Redmond Jr., 41, both of Loveland, Co.