Down Memory Lane for Jan. 11

Aug. 4, 1999

Sunnyside Farms owner and AOL executive David Cole has recently concluded an agreement to provide equity financing to Walnut Acres Organic Farms of Penns Creek, Pa., a leading organic products catalog retailer. The $4,000,000 deal will give Cole a majority stake in the firm, and will provide Walnut Acres with the capital and expertise to expand its internet-based operations (visit www.walnutacres.com) and secure additional sources for organic vegetables, fruits and meats.

“With over 53 years of organic experience and 300,000 customers, Walnut Acres is the undisputed leader in catalog sales as well as a growing force in wholesale distribution,” said Cole.

Cole’s Rappahannock based Sunnyside Farms and his Virginia organic farm network will also benefit from the deal — Walnut Acres will draw upon both the products and the production planning capability of the network and will thus create, said Walnut Acres president Bob Anderson, “the largest and most diverse organic farm network on the East Coast.”

The subject of trash was a topic of lengthy discussion at this month’s supervisors meeting.

John McCarthy presented the board with a plan of the new county public convenience site, to be located on Rock Mills Road south of U. S. 211 near the high school. The new site, which will take the place of the Huntly and Scrabble dump sites, will have s seven foot board fence with trees in front for screening and a seven foot chain link fence with green plastic coating around the perimeter.

The site will also have four containers for trash disposal, containers for recyclable materials, a separate entrance and exit for garbage trucks and a manager’s station. The access road off of Rock Mills, which in the future will connect to the high school, will be paved. The site, however, will not have a paved surface. The supervisors voted unanimously to name the access road Flatwood Road

Oct. 9, 2003

Applause filled the courtroom Monday afternoon as Rappahannock’s Board of Supervisors voted to look into the creation of a parking ordinance for the county.

The decision was made after Peggy Ralph of Flint Hill spoke during the public comment session regarding what she perceived as a parking problem at the intersection of Route 647 and Route 522 in Flint Hill.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” she said.

She told how she feared that someone would be hurt due to parking in the town of Flint Hill in areas which were clearly marked with signs prohibiting parking.

“The big P with the line through it, that means ‘No Parking,’” said Ralph.

She said she was upset that there were no parking laws in the county and that nothing could be done about these cars, adding that some in power had told her to simply wait it out for an accident after which things would improve.

Bob Dennis of Flint Hill said he remembered discussion on the issue years ago and how happy he had been when the no parking signs were installed.

However these signs were to no avail, as law enforcement agents in the county are unable to punish illegal parkers.

No ordinance exists for that in the county, explained Sheriff Larry Sherertz. Thus, he said, police officers are only able to ask for voluntary compliance, and only if they see the violation take place. He added that he has advised his deputies against waiting around to watch for such violations, or going into nearby restaurants to speak with poor parkers.

He said that while working in other counties he had seen parking tickets work well.

Accolades abounded for Gwen Hays and her husband Clyde Humphrey at the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Monday for their initiative in researching and revitalizing the dormant lighting ordinance.

The ordinance, which had been tabled by the board since spring of 2002, finally found its way back on the agenda this month, as the supervisors decided to further examine it and send it to Commonwealth’s Attorney Peter Luke for revision.

“We thank you very much,” said supervisor Bryant Lee, one of many who expressed his gratitude to the couple for their efforts in bringing the ordinance back to life.

Phil Irwin, a long time supporter of the ordinance added, “I am not asking you to approve it. I’m not asking you to disapprove it. I’m asking you to think what the county will look like in years to come.”

He is among many who hope to keep the skies dark and to continue enjoying the sights overhead. In order to do this, he feels that an ordinance is necessary.