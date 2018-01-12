Bone-chilling, pipe-freezing cold

Photos by John McCaslin

Rappahannock County, needless to say, has experienced brutally cold arctic temperatures of late, which were especially hard on household pipes and car batteries and caused schools and other businesses to close. Seen here in Shenandoah National Park last Saturday, friends photograph visitor Jing Tiam as he slip-slides his way across the base of Dark Hollow Falls, which was frozen solid top to bottom.

At 8 a.m. last Sunday the park’s official temperature stood at minus-8 degrees below zero, while Sperryville and Chester Gap recorded lows that morning of zero. By late week temperatures had rebounded to more seasonal norms.

