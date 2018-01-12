Reading, writing, mopping

How cold was it this past week? It was so cold that Rappahannock County Elementary School experienced not one but “two busted pipes — one in the hallway and one in the boiler room,” relays schools spokesperson Hollyann Jenkins. “Shannon Grimsley (Superintendent), Robin Bolt (Director of Facilities), and Ben Temple (RCES Principal) were busy soaking up the water late Wednesday evening.”
About Staff/Contributed 4455 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Be the first to comment