Red and white masterpiece

When it comes to catching a glimpse of nature during the winter months, few sightings are as striking as a bright red cardinal against a snowy backdrop. While the northern cardinal, Virginia’s official state bird, is known for its “cheer cheer cheer” and “birdie birdie birdie” whistling, this benumbed fellow perched on a frosty Rappahannock County fencepost appears to be waiting for warmer weather before breaking into song.

