School news for Jan 11

No winter doldrums at RCPS

The Christmas Break has come and gone but our Rapp Athletes stayed on top of their games, practicing hard, getting in some games, and bringing home some wins to help keep the winter doldrums at bay.

On the wrestling mat, Coaches Paul Paratore and Kreighton Long took their grapplers to a two day tournament over break, facing 16 teams ranging from Rapp’s 1A size to the state’s biggest 6A classification. Despite such formidable competition, our team came home with some wins, with Christian Poffenberger notching four wins, Jake Sisk and Johnny Beard three each, and Jaesean Yates and Billy Taplin two each.

This past Wednesday our wrestlers had their lone home event, which also was a night to honor the seniors; Jake Sisk, Johnny Beard, Christian Burns, and Christian Poffenberger. After senior night recognition our teams faced off against Madison County and George Mason, losing to both in team scores but by very respectable 30-33 and 26-40 margins respectively. Jaesean and Jake each got a win on the night with Johnny Beard racking up two wins. Matthew Sisk, while winless on the evening, got the gut check award for a tremendous match against an opponent which, while resulting in a close loss, epitomized the wrestlers credo of “leaving it all out there.”

The varsity team had a Bull Run District tri-meet this past Wednesday at Strasburg, results too late for this article, and then will be competing in an invitational tournament this weekend at Handley High School in Winchester. The boys will be close to home the following weekend, participating in a tournament at Culpeper County High School on Saturday, January 20, weigh-ins beginning at 8:30 a.m., and Rapp sports fans are encouraged to make the trip and support our Rapp Grapplers.

Coach Dave Naser’s Scholastic Bowl squad saw the weather cancel their lone home event, this past Monday, Jan. 8, but A.D. Brandon Burley recently announced that the Bull Run District Scholastic Bowl Championship will be hosted by Rapp on Monday, Jan. 22. The team will compete in a 5 team double elimination tournament and the first questions will be read at 5 p.m. Quiz Bowl fans will want to mark their calendars to be sure to be in attendance as Rapp looks to have a good warmup for the looming regional and, hopefully, state competition and just maybe bring home some Bull Run District hardware in the process!

On the basketball court the news is mixed, with some teams suffering through a victory draught, some racking up some respectable wins, and one striving for perfection as they maintain their undefeated record.

Coach Mike Atkins’ boys varsity team is still ISO that first win, having traveled to Cumberland High School over the break for a Christmas tournament but coming home with a W. The team hosted Stonewall Jackson this past Wednesday, results too late for this article, and then take to the road to face Clarke County on Jan. 11 and then Colonial Beach on Jan. 13. The team returns to the home court on Tuesday Jan. 16, facing the Rams of Strasburg High School with a 7 p.m. tipoff.

On the other end of the age spectrum, Coach Colton Ball’s Junior Panther boys’ team has won their way to a six and oh record thus far, their latest victory coming last week in a home contest over Madison County. The team played at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School this past Tuesday, results too late for this article, but are at home tonight, Thursday Jan. 11, versus Luray Middle, tipoff at 4:30. Meanwhile the boys’ 7th grade team notched their first win back in December over Chelsea Academy. That team travels to Manassas Christian tonight, Jan. 11, and then to Page County Middle School on Jan. 19.

On the girls’ side of the court, A.D. Brandon Burley’s Varsity girls are still looking for a second win but have come nail bitingly close in recent outings, including a one point loss to 4A Fauquier High School and a two point loss to 3A Manassas Park, both games over the holiday break. The team traveled to Stonewall Jackson High School last night, results too late for this article, and then host the Eagles of Clarke County this Friday, Jan.12, before taking to the road for outings against Strasburg and George Mason next week.

Coach Jeff Atkins’ girls’ J.V. team opened the year with a loss at Madison that featured some uncharacteristically sluggish play but the team bounced back last week in a close contest against perennial powerhouse George Mason, losing by 4 in a game that was within 1 to 4 points virtually all night long. The JV girls upcoming schedule matches Varsity, with the JV team opening play this Friday in a 6 p.m. tipoff against Clarke County.

Coach Mylene Whorton’s Junior Panther girls’ team tallied their first W of the season last week in a home win over Madison County. Like their male counterparts, they played at Peter Muhlenberg on Jan. 9 and then host Luray tonight, Jan. 11.

As always, the Rapp Schools athletic calendars, both practices and games, can be found on the Rapp Athletic Website at www.bullrundistictva.org. A.D. Burley and his cast of coaches and players hope to see the Rapp faithful at upcoming games and will be looking for you at a game soon where you can join the cheerleaders in urging the home team to a win with a rousing chorus of “We Are RAPPAHANNOCK!!!”

— Jimmy Swindler

Peek into college

Last week in the Wakefield Country Day School Assembly, the new semester began with a visit from alumni who spoke to the students about their recent experiences in college.

By Lisa Ramey

From the University of Virginia, Lauren Cheetham and Abe Nolan described the intense but rewarding work they are involved in at the School of Architecture; Lucas DuMez explained the great science offerings and programs he is experiencing at Virginia Tech; and Joseph Dowell talked about the many extra-curricular activities he has taken advantage of at the College of William and Mary.

Students and teachers asked the panel members great questions at the event facilitated by WCDS College Advisor Marsha Dowell.

— Lisa Ramey

By Laura Carter

Scholarship anyone?

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) is now accepting applications for its 2018 Community Scholarship program. For the first time ever, REC is now offering one-time $1,000 scholarships to current college students, along with current high school seniors. Eligible applicants must:

Have a parent or guardian who is an REC member (meaning they receive electric service from the Cooperative) or be an REC member themselves.

Be a senior in high school or a college student in Virginia.

Be 21 or younger.

Be enrolled, or planning to enroll, in an accredited institution or training program.

Interested students must complete an application and write a 500-word essay. Final selection for these scholarships will be made by a committee based upon the applicant’s scholastic achievement, community involvement, recommendations, extracurricular activities and interest in community affairs. Recipients of the scholarship will be announced by the end of April. All eligible students are encouraged to apply.

“A scholarship from REC can be a significant stepping stone to a student’s future,” said Brian Wolfe, REC’s Community Scholarship program coordinator and public relation specialist. “The scholarships we award are just one of the many ways we support our local communities. Reaching out to offer assistance to our youth is making an important contribution to everyone’s future.”

The deadline for applying is March 5. Applications must be completed online at www.myrec.coop/scholarships. For additional information contact 1-800-552-3904, ext. 5914 or community@myrec.coop.