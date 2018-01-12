What stands behind the target

Everything points at this time [“Man killed at deer hunt,” Jan. 4] to it being ‘an accident.’ At some point, a gun ‘accident’ is not an accident. It is carelessness. Anyone pulling a trigger is legally responsible for knowing what he is shooting at, and what is behind that target.

When I was 11 years old, a friend of mine had killed an 8 point buck, and was leaning over it, dressing it out, when some fool shot him in the back of the head because ‘I saw movement, and shot at it.’

That, my friends, is criminal.

Danny Cahn

Madison County