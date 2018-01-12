What stands behind the target

By Staff/Contributed January 12, 2018 Letters to the Editor 0

Everything points at this time [“Man killed at deer hunt,” Jan. 4] to it being ‘an accident.’ At some point, a gun ‘accident’ is not an accident. It is carelessness. Anyone pulling a trigger is legally responsible for knowing what he is shooting at, and what is behind that target.

When I was 11 years old, a friend of mine had killed an 8 point buck, and was leaning over it, dressing it out, when some fool shot him in the back of the head because ‘I saw movement, and shot at it.’

That, my friends, is criminal.

Danny Cahn
Madison County

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4449 Articles

The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.

Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*