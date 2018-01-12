Winter mountaineering

By Hunt Harris

One positive outcome of the recent icy grip on Rappahannock County is the winter recreation opportunities it provided. Take the rock climbers, equipped with ice axes, crampons and ropes, who scaled several frozen waterfalls in Whiteoak Canyon last weekend using front pointing and lead climbing techniques. Among Shenandoah National Park’s most popular destinations, Whiteoak Canyon features six primary waterfalls ranging in height from 35 to 86 feet.