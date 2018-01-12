Your next  best friend: Larissa

Courtesy photo

Hello readers of the Rappahannock News, I’m Larissa, another of the canine refugees from the Florida hurricane. We’ve all been so grateful that RAWL was here to help us. I’m a Jack Russell and some other cool kind of terrier mix, I’m about 7 months old, and weigh an adorable 15 pounds. I was timid when I first got to RAWL, but I’ve come around and play a lot with the RAWL staff, the other dogs here, and even the office cat. I’m looking forward to settling down in my permanent home, so come by if you’d like to visit.

This past week, five of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.