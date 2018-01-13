Coldest winter
in a while
Temp and money
at zero
or below
No water
Pipes frozen
Wood pile almost gone
Two sides of zero
again
On the wrong side
S.S. check twenty-six days out
Seventy-eight years to get here
Once again
asking the question
What’s gonna happen?
Living here
In a place
like America
used to be
Makes one think
I’m richer than you
All you have is money
Wonderful people
Beautiful landscape
Need help
Need not ask
Food Pantry
Benevolent Fund
here for all who do
Joined the U.S. Marine Corps
5 Dec. 56
Honorable discharge
6 April 64
Did what was asked of me
For God and Country
‘Thank you for your service’
people say
sixty years hence
Time to say
Thank you
people of Rappahannock
For your service
and all that you do
— T.C. Pellegatta, Jr.
Be the first to comment