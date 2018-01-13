Rappahannock Media purchases InsideNoVa

Rappahannock Media LLC has bought InsideNoVa.com, two of its affiliated community newspapers and the rights to publish two military base papers from Northern Virginia Media Services.

The sale closed Jan. 1. Terms were not disclosed.

InsideNoVa.com is Northern Virginia’s leading news web site, with 2 million page views and 500,000 unique visitors a month. The community newspapers included in the sale are InsideNoVa/Prince William and InsideNoVa/North Stafford, which together reach more than 40,000 households a week in those two counties. Rappahannock Media also has assumed the Department of Defense contracts to publish the Belvoir Eagle, a weekly paper serving Fort Belvoir, and the Quantico Sentry, a bi-weekly at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Rappahannock Media publishes two other weekly newspapers — the Rappahannock News and the Culpeper Times — as well as the Lifestyle magazines serving Warrenton, Haymarket and Gainesville and the Piedmont Virginian magazine.

“We believe that strong, vibrant local media plays an essential role in communities,” said Dennis Brack, president of Rappahannock Media, based in Washington, Va. “The team at InsideNoVa shares this commitment, and we’re delighted that together our group will be able to better serve readers and advertisers.”

Northern Virginia Media Services, owned by HPR-Hemlock LLC and based in Leesburg, will continue to publish the Sun Gazette newspapers in Fairfax and Arlington counties. Under a separate agreement, content from the Sun Gazette will continue to appear on the InsideNoVa web site.

Bruce Potter, previously chief operating officer of Northern Virginia Media Services, has joined Rappahannock Media as COO and publisher of InsideNoVa, which will continue to operate out of its Woodbridge office. Potter and Brack will be co-managing partners of Rappahannock Media. Brack is also publisher of the Rappahannock News, and Tom Spargur will continue as publisher of the Culpeper Times.

InsideNoVa/Prince William, formerly known as Prince William Today, was started by Northern Virginia Media Services in January 2013, when it also bought InsideNoVa.com. InsideNoVa/North Stafford, formerly the Stafford County Sun, began publication in 1989 and was bought by Northern Virginia Media Services in 2015.