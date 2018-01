Don’t be silent. Don’t be scared. Don’t just stand back and watch [“Not how I expected, or wanted, to start my new year,” Jan. 11].

Learn to be part of a solution. The Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squads in Culpeper and Rappahannock Counties are all actively searching for volunteers. All training is provided — learn how to help your neighbors and help us continue to support our communities.

Aaron Marks

Amissville Volunteer Fire & Rescue