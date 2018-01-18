Courthouse Row for Jan. 18

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 5-10

Hampton

David J. Haidak and Cecily C. Haidak, husband and wife, to Diamond K. East LLC, 25.0100 acres, $274,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 12-2D

Jackson

Jacquelynn Estes, executrix of the estate of Edwin Adolph Estes, to Lucy E. Winks, 15.4266 acres, $107,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 52-17

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Mark Wharton, shed, $8,000

Lane Eldon LLC, Woodville, demolish 10 sheds, no cost

Martin and Laura Dodd Henze, Castleton, renewal, no cost

Timothy and Jennifer Wissinger, Amissville, detached garage, $20,000

Rigel Whytsell, Amissville, dwelling-family apartment, $100,000

Janet Nina Moore, Sperryville, gas boiler, $4,400

Robert Williams, Washington, generator, $8,000

Gerrit DeWitt, Boston, generator, $4,500

Eugene W. Nicholson, Amissville, replace antennas, $22,000

Amissville Volunteer Fire Department, Amissville, Antenna modification, $22,000

Thomas B. Massie, Washington, antenna modification, $22,000

Jim and Carol Miller Allenchey, Flint Hill, addition, $150,000