Fire and rescue calls for Jan. 18

Tuesday, Jan. 9
9:10 a.m. — Antique Lane, Sperryville, seizure, companies 1, 3 and 7
2:21 p.m. — Dearing Road, Huntly, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 4 and 9
3:52 p.m. — Post Office Lane, Flint Hill, injury, companies 1, 4 and 9
8:24 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3 and 4
Wednesday, Jan. 10
1:24 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, stroke, companies 1. 3. 4 and 9
2:01 p.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, public service, company 1
4:40 p.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, unresponsive person, company 3
11:20 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Thursday, Jan. 11
8:31 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 4 and 7
12:26 p.m. — Lillard Lane, Castleton, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5
1:25 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
4:08 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
8:28 p.m. — Thornton Gap Church Road, Sperryville, fire alarm, company 2
Friday, Jan. 12
2:09 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4
4:09 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, diabetic emergency, company 1
Saturday, Jan. 13
7:27 a.m. — Rollins Ford Road, Amissville, general illness, company 3
4:43 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, severe bleeding, company 3
Sunday, Jan. 14
5:24 a.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 5 and 7
Monday, Jan. 15
3:17 a.m. — Macintosh Lane, Amissville, general illness, company 3
12:07 p.m. — Main Street, Washington, general illness, company 1
1:07 p.m. — Grandie Lane, Boston, general illness, companies, 1, 3, 5 and 7
1:36 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, unconscious, companies 1 and 3
3:16 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
5:21 p.m. — Moore Lane, Flint Hill, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3 and 4
8:33 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, diabetic emergency, company 1
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
