Fire and rescue calls for Jan. 18

By Jan Clatterbuck January 18, 2018 Fire and Rescue 0

Tuesday, Jan. 9

9:10 a.m. — Antique Lane, Sperryville, seizure, companies 1, 3 and 7

2:21 p.m. — Dearing Road, Huntly, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 4 and 9

3:52 p.m. — Post Office Lane, Flint Hill, injury, companies 1, 4 and 9

8:24 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3 and 4

Wednesday, Jan. 10

1:24 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, stroke, companies 1. 3. 4 and 9

2:01 p.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, public service, company 1

4:40 p.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, unresponsive person, company 3

11:20 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Thursday, Jan. 11

8:31 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 4 and 7

12:26 p.m. — Lillard Lane, Castleton, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

1:25 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

4:08 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

8:28 p.m. — Thornton Gap Church Road, Sperryville, fire alarm, company 2

Friday, Jan. 12

2:09 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4

4:09 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, diabetic emergency, company 1

Saturday, Jan. 13

7:27 a.m. — Rollins Ford Road, Amissville, general illness, company 3

4:43 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, severe bleeding, company 3

Sunday, Jan. 14

5:24 a.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 5 and 7

Monday, Jan. 15

3:17 a.m. — Macintosh Lane, Amissville, general illness, company 3

12:07 p.m. — Main Street, Washington, general illness, company 1

1:07 p.m. — Grandie Lane, Boston, general illness, companies, 1, 3, 5 and 7

1:36 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, unconscious, companies 1 and 3

3:16 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

5:21 p.m. — Moore Lane, Flint Hill, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3 and 4

8:33 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, diabetic emergency, company 1

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

