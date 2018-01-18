Meetings and notices for Jan. 18

County Buildings Task Force Subcommittee meets on Friday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at the Rappahannock County Visitor’s Center, Washington. Open to the public. Agenda includes: Report on IT setup and phone relocation for county administration move to Visitors’ Center; renovations at Visitor’s Center for relocation of county administration; signage for Visitors Center; discussion of offices in Kramer building; space needs for sheriff’s office; maintenance help for Ricky Jenkins; discussion about landscaping in courthouse complex; discussion of pending relocation of U.S. Post Office in Washington.

The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL) meets on Monday, Jan. 22, at the Rappahannock County Library, at 6:30 p.m., in the Jamieson Room. Open to the public, and topics of discussion will include a summary of 2017 activity and achievements, as well as goals for RAWL in 2018. RAWL members will have the opportunity to vote on the proposed slate of Directors for 2018. (Alternatively, proxy ballots were recently mailed to current RAWL members). For more information, call 540-937-3336 or go to www.rawldogs.org.

The Planning Commission meets on Monday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. Highlights from the agenda include a review of the Town’s Zoning Ordinances and alignment to the Comprehensive Plan and a review of a proposed ordinance for Person to Person, short term rentals.

Broadband Committee meets on Monday, Jan. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, conference room, 311E Gay Street, Washington. Open to the public.

Virginia Cooperative Extension, Culpeper County, is offering a Home Food Preservation Class on Jan. 27, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., at 101 S. West St., Culpeper. Participants will learn how to can fruits and vegetables using a pressure canner and water bath canner along with how to make jams and jellies. Class cost is $25 and registration deadline is Jan. 19. Class size is 8. Call Becky Sheffield Gartner at 540-727-3435, ext. 344 or rebes13@vt.edu to register.

Rappahannock County 4-H will begin accepting summer program registrations on Monday, Feb. 1, starting at 8 a.m. at the Extension office, 311-J Gay Street, Washington. If there is a snow/weather delay-makeup date will be Feb. 5. Counselor-in-training Teen applications will be available on Feb 1. CIT’S must be 13 by Jan 1. Please call the office 540-675-3619 if your child is interested in becoming a CIT/Teen for summer camp. For more information call 540-675-3619.

Northern Piedmont Beekeepers Association (NPBA) hosts a seven-week session for those interested in becoming beekeepers. Classes begin Feb. 6, and continue from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in Rixeyville. The class “Meet-and-Greet” is 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 4. Texts, handouts and a one-year membership in NPBA are included in the course fee of $100 per person or family. Pre-registration required. Contact Karen Hunt at kahu9@juno.com or 540-937-4792. NPBA is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization serving Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties.

Fauquier Hospital will host a new support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. The first meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 7; all sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316- 3588.

The Winter Vegetable School, with Extension specialists, agents and NRCS Agronomist, is Feb. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Warrenton-Fauquier County Visitors Center (33 N. Calhoun St., Warrenton). Learn about niche crops, IPM and pest management, pesticide and food safety, soil management and marketing. Registration fee ($20, includes materials, lunch and refreshments and is due by Feb. 19. Call 540-675-3619 for a registration form or for more information.

The Relay For Life of Rappahannock needs your help! If the 2018 event does not show growth, the event will no longer take place in Rappahannock County. Help save the Relay For Life of Rappahannock County. Register today by logging on to www.relayforlife.org/rappva to start a team, join the leadership team, host a fundraiser, participate in the kids’ walk, and attend the event which is May 19.

Come join Culpeper County Parks & Recreation and get rid of the winter blues with some fun recreational experiences. Something is offered for every member of the family. For more information call 540-727-3412.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join our volunteer teams in Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Basic requirements: you must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience. You must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. The compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please contact 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.

Art of Living Together” at 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks (themonksoftibhirine.net). Anyone interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Photography MeetUp Group “Documenting Your Experience” meets once a month, every fourth Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Loft Studio & Gallery, 107B East Davis St., Culpeper. Email bugnote@aol.com or phone 540-717-0647 ahead of time to let us know you are planning to participate.