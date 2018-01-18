Rapp farm and food conversation

Thank you for the incredible response to our [upcoming] meeting on January 20th at the Washington Fire Hall. We are looking forward to a great conversation!

If you haven’t yet registered and would like to come (or if you know someone who may be interested), we have just have a couple more days to register for Saturday’s conversation about food and farming in Rappahannock County.

We do have a maximum capacity at the Fire Hall (and we are nearing that number) so we will be taking down names at the door and have room, at this time, for a few walk-ins.

Link for Registration and more information here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-agricultural-conversation-rappahannock-county-wamerican-farmland-trust-tickets-41968889077?ref=estw.

Additionally, we would encourage everyone to bring at least one question or idea for improving the profitability and sustainability of the farm and food community in Rappahannock County. You might think about these under the following headings: Markets, Capital Access, Land Access, Networking for Peer Support, Business Management Help and Mentoring, Labor Availability.

Molly M. Peterson

Heritage Hollow Farms

Steering Committee: Mike Sands, Molly Peterson, Maya Atlas, Jonathan Uribe, Melanie Kopjanski, David Massie, Stacey Carlberg, Mike Cannon, Kate Wofford, Van Carney, Jenna Brownell, Blake Brown, Kenner Love, John Genho, Craig Batchelor, Sheila Gresinger, John McCarthy, Laurie Smith, Colleen O’Bryant