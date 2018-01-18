The Rapp for Jan. 18

Make that May

After notifying Democratic candidates that the 5th Congressional District Democratic Committee would hold its nominating convention on Saturday, April 28 — as reported by the Rappahannock News last week — comes word that the convention date has been “rescheduled to an early May Saturday.”

No reason was given for the push back. This newspaper will share the exact date and location as soon as it is confirmed.

Rappahannock County’s Leslie Cockburn is among several Democratic candidates vying for the nomination in hopes of unseating freshman Republican Rep. Tom Garrett in November’s midterm election.

Dem officers

The Rappahannock County Democratic Committee started off the new year this past Saturday with the election of new officers.

By Ray Boc

Chosen by unanimous vote were, left-to-right, Bruce Sloane, treasurer, Mary-Sherman Willis, chair, Ross O’Donoghue vice chair, and Jed Duvall, secretary.

Wine into food

Gadino Cellars dedicated a portion of their December Sunday wine glass sales, along with proceeds from a vintage bottle auction, to the Rappahannock Food Pantry.

Courtesy photo

Above, Bill and Aleta Gadino present the donation check to Mimi Forbes of the Food Pantry. Also on hand was Pete Stenner, Food Pantry treasurer.

According to Bill Gadino, Gadino Cellars intends to stage similar events throughout the year to benefit the Food Pantry.

Kitchen kudos

Rappahannock County kitchen designer Sandra Brannock, owner of Expert Kitchen Designs in Amissville, has won national recognition for her creative problem solving and kitchen design skills in the current edition of Kitchen and Bath Design News, the leading business, design and product resource for the kitchen and bath trade.

The January 2018 magazine article — “Bold Decisions Drive Kitchen Design,” pages 58-62 — shows how Sandra brought her clients’ vision to life and transformed an outdated Virginia kitchen and laundry room into a dramatic, livable and functional new kitchen, pantry and mudroom.

Courtesy of Kitchen and Bath Design News

From what we read, the local homeowners hired the Amissville expert because her website portfolio and online reviews proved to them that she was not a typical “cookie cutter” kitchen designer. Key design challenges Sandra says she addressed included, among others, a poorly-placed kitchen sink adjacent to the laundry room and a single column dividing the great room from the kitchen, which the clients wanted to eliminate.

Also contributing to this project were Rob Fling (structural engineer) and Guy Brannock (Class A building contractor and owner of Brannock Enterprises in Amissville).

Theatre anyone?

The historic State Theatre building in Culpeper goes on the foreclosure auction block his Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m., with bidding — if there is any — commencing at the theatre on Main Street.

Investors from Rappahannock County — identified only as Melbell, LLC., and another unnamed couple — had injected $5 million into the 500-seat theatre. The building is appraised at $5.8 million, despite a complete $13 million renovation in 2012. Bidding will start at only $500,000, and bidders will be required to present a $50,000 deposit check.

Certain contents of the theatre, which was built in 1934, were auctioned online separately in recent weeks.

The theatre and building auction will be handled by real estate auction firm Tranzon Fox, one of the largest real estate auction companies in the country.

At a previous Oct. 20 auction, held outside the Culpeper County Courthouse, about 20 interested parties watched silently as no one stepped up to place a bid.

“We will continue to work with the existing ownership and the new ownership wherever that may go,” said Culpeper Director of Tourism and Economic Development Paige Read. “We are open to partnering with whatever new ownership that comes on board to help them with whatever their plans may be. I personally and my office are dedicated to helping them and making it a success.”