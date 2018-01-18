Washington column for Jan. 18

Olivia’s fourth birthday

By Amber Clatterbuck

One special little girl, Olivia Grace Clatterbuck, who turned four on Wednesday, Jan. 10, thought she had to have three birthday celebrations. In the morning Olivia’s mom fixed her a special breakfast: scrambled eggs, bacon and hot cinnamon buns.

For dinner Olivia’s aunt, Christie Estep, brought in different kinds of pizza, and her mom and dad got her an ice cream cake, along with presents to open. She was so happy. Saturday was her big party, with Queen Elsa of Arendelle (also known as the Snow Queen). She is the deuteragonist of Disney’s 2013 animated feature film, Frozen, which was the theme.

The party was held at the home of Steve and Jan Clatterbuck in Harris Hollow.

The kids played a game called pin the carrot on Olaf, the snowman featured in Frozen. All the kids enjoyed the game.

Children were running everywhere having fun, and would’ve kept on running but the time came to eat pizza. All the kids love pizza — as well as the adults! After the meal, Disney Elsa birthday cake was passed around.

Olivia received very nice gifts. At the end of the day, there was one tired little girl. It was the perfect way to say happy birthday to a sweet baby girl by her parents, friends and grandparents, who love and adore her so much.

Olivia is the daughter of Jonathan and Amber Clatterbuck.

Cookies sale

Girl Scout Troops are gearing up for the annual cookie sale. This is more than just handing over a box for money. It’s about teaching scouts skills essential to success and to life: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills.

Having fun, learning, and working together toward a common goal are just what these Girl Scouts Troops — 1092, 519 and 692 — are doing in the community.

According to one of the leaders of the Girl Scouts, Suzanne Torosian,“their cookies were delivered the week of Jan. 15, ready to be sold. No troop at this point has scheduled booth dates yet.” Sales run from Jan 1 to March 30. Cookies cost $4 per box.

Hackley’s will be selling cookies on behalf of the girl scouts once again this year, as well as Settles Grocery and Garage. The types of cookies are Thin Mint, Peanut Butter Patty, S’mores, Caramel Delites, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich and Lemonades. Sorry no new cookies are featured this year.

Remember to keep Feb. 23-25, the dates for the National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, in your mind. That weekend be sure to buy several boxes of each kind. Those Caramel Delites and Thin Mints are my favorite. I have to stock up on them.

Keep reading the paper each week to find out their date, time and place of sales.

The girls just did a sock drive and had collection boxes scattered throughout the community. They collected about 175 pair of socks. The socks will be distributed to the Food Pantry, the warming shelter in Culpeper, and used to add to blessing bags for the homeless, said Torosian.

Art Gallery stroll

R.H. Ballard Shop & Gallery is getting ready for their spring shipments in the shop and designing new displays. They are also taking part in a wonderful event this Saturday, Jan. 20. The shop will be open late, until 7 p.m., along with Middle Street Gallery, Geneva Welch Gallery and Gay Street Gallery: An “Art Gallery Stroll through Little Washington.”

By Joanie Ballard

Kevin Adams has an opening reception that evening as well at the Gay Street Gallery of his paintings that began on location in Shenandoah National Park while on Summer Residency in 2017.

In the R.H. Ballard Gallery they currently have a group show up of works by Nol Putnam, Jeanne Drevas, Tom Mullany, Robert H. Ballard, Meg Walsh, Lynn Mehta, Lena Murray, and many more.

Middle Street Gallery has a group show of all of its members, including three new artists. The galleries are inviting everyone to come out and support local art and enjoy a winter event in Little Washington with our arts community.

Save the date

Rappahannock County 4-H Summer Camp registrations will take place on Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Rappahannock County Extension Office, 311-J Gay Street in Washington at 8 a.m. (if there is a snow/weather delay the makeup date will be Feb. 5).

Counselor-in-training Teen applications will be available. CIT’S must be 13 by Jan 1. Please call the office 540-675-3619 if your child is interested in becoming a CIT/Teen for summer camp. Watch in the paper for more details soon.

Floral design

Classes in beginning floral design will be held for four consecutive Wednesdays in February beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The classes, taught by floral designer and instructor Linda Taylor, will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church parish hall in Washington, at 11 a.m. Participants will bring their own materials. The cost is $30 for four classes or $10 per class, and they are sponsored by the Rappahannock County Garden Club. For more details and/or to register, contact Susan Jones at 540-675-3152 or by email at: suzjonz.jones@gmail.com by Saturday, Feb. 3.

Kudos to Smoot

By Lori Smoot

Congratulations go out to Charles Smoot Jr., of Washington, for his recognition of 30 years of outstanding services with Fauquier County General Services. A reception was held in his honor last Thursday at the Warrenton Community Center. Charles started work for General Services in 1987.

He received a certificate along with a pin for his 30 years of service.

Charles is a wonderful neighbor and friend of mine. When it snows he scrapes the road for all who live back on Maple Hill Lane in Harris Hollow. Just one more example of his hard and kind dedicated work.

If you happen to see Charles, be sure to congratulate him on his outstanding 30 years.

Congratulation Charles!

CCLC workshop

A Mother Nature classroom workshop with Leah McDermott will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Child Care and Learning Center. A one of a kind workshop, Leah will walk you through a transformative process of getting organized and bringing the beauty and wonder of Mother Nature into the classroom.

Leah will cover things like increasing natural light, using natural loose parts, integrating nature tables, natural decor, and more. Be sure to bring a notebook/pen, your questions, and an open mind. All educators will receive a professional development certificate for their participation after the event.

Enjoy the warmer days we are going to get over the weekend!