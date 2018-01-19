Kevin Adams’ Shenandoah National Park Show

“Along South River Trail,” one of 40 magnificent paintings to be unveiled this Saturday by Kevin H. Adams following his summer residency in Shenandoah National Park.

“I feel as though I have just finished a painting marathon! I started 40 paintings in less then two weeks. Two weeks, painting from sunrise to sunset, with rain only causing me to pause, not stop. I knew that the more I painted and saw today, the richer and more true tomorrow’s paintings would be . . . I kept an eye out for rattlesnakes, and now realize that I got used to the perspective of looking down (from the Park) at the rest of Virginia. I look forward to sharing the finished work in the future.”

During the summer of 2017, Kevin H. Adams was selected to take part in Shenandoah National Park’s Artist in Residence Program. This Saturday, Jan. 20, at 4 p.m., at his Gay Street Gallery, the award-winning Washington artist will unveil his extensive body of work and present one piece to the Superintendent of Shenandoah National Park for the Park’s permanent collection.

The gallery will donate 20 percent of the sales price to the Shenandoah National Park Trust for all of Kevin’s paintings sold this Saturday at the gallery, located at 337 Gay Street in Washington.

