A toast to Don Winland

By Staff/Contributed January 20, 2018 Photos 0
Photo by John McCaslin

“The news of Don’s death has hit our community like a blow to the gut,” wrote Griffin Tavern owner Debbie Donehey (right), in advance of a well-attended “toast” the tavern hosted last Friday evening to well-known Flint Hill area resident Don Winland.

“I want to give everyone an opportunity to come together and remember the good, funny, sometimes absolutely crazy stories that Don seemed to be a part of time and time again. We will toast Don . . . and come together, as we’ve had to do multiple times since the Tavern opened, as one Tavern family who lost a friend.”

