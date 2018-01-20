Diversity here and there

Rappahannock population facts may or may not surprise

In Rappahannock County and beyond, President Trump has come under fire in recent days for reportedly questioning why a nation of immigrants allows people from certain [expletive] countries to enter the United States.

Whether the president uttered what many perceived to be a racially derogatory remark or not — he denies uttering any such slur — one thing is for certain: the U.S. population continues to grow more diverse while Rappahannock County does not.

In the most recent one-year period for which it has figures, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the United States, with a January 2018 estimated population of 326.9 million, has seen its Hispanic population grow by 2 percent to 57.5 million, its Asian population grow by 3 percent to 21.4 million, its American Indian population grow by 1.4 percent to 6.7 million, its African American population grow by 1.2 percent to 46.8 million, those who identify as being of two or more races grow by 3 percent to 8.5 million, and its white population grow by 0.5 percent to 256 million.

Comparably, Rappahannock County, with an estimated 2017 population of 7,388, has an Hispanic population standing at 3.8 percent, an Asian population at 0.8 percent, an American Indian population at 0.3 percent, an African American population at 4.5 percent, those who identify as being of two or more races at 2 percent, and a white population of 92.3 percent.

One Census report shows minitory numbers in Rappahannock revised down slightly from the county’s immediate prior population figures.

As an aside, Census figures surrounding age and sex in Rappahannock County reveal the percentage of women and men residing here are virtually identical, about 50 percent each.

Otherwise, 17.7 percent of the Rappahannock County population are under 18 years of age (4.2 percent of those under 18 are 5 years old or under) and 26.1 percent are 65 years old and over.