Building on success

By Staff/Contributed January 21, 2018 Health and Healthcare 0
Photos by Theresa Wood

Twenty-five groups and agencies, many staffed by volunteers, were represented at a Rappahannock Resources Roundtable last Friday at the library, spearheaded by county “doer” Hal Hunter (seen here) to better coordinate the services each offers to Rappahannock County’s aging population.

A steering committee was formed, among other positive outcomes of the roundtable, which will seek to increase communication among the groups. The meeting included two speakers, Amanda Grove (left) and Holly Jenkins, representing Commit to be Fit, which encourages Rappahannock residents of all ages to eat healthy and exercise.

