Scrabble painting a senior effort

Seniors Irene Timbers and Dorothy Mamalis with artist Barbara Heile put finishing touches on a lively collaborative painting at Scrabble’s Rappahannock Senior Center. Many seniors left their creative colorful mark on the 10 by 2.5-foot painting, which now hangs prominently on a wall of the center. Twice monthly painting sessions are supported by a grant from RAAC’s Claudia Mitchell Arts Fund.
