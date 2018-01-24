Courthouse Row for Jan. 25

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 11-19

Hampton

Andrew Morris Platt, executor of the estate of Helen King Platt, to Andrew Morris Platt, 3.941 acres, no recordation tax is payable upon this transaction by virtue of the code of Virginia, deed bargain sale, tax map 40A 1B

Hawthorne

Liis Edwards, successor trustee of the Ants Leetmaa trust to Andrew Shea Leech and Jennifer Jacobs Leech, husband and wife, 31.556 acres, $515,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 48-14J

George E. Swett III to Colangelo and Jamie Consuegra, husband and wife, 1.0628 acres and 0.2249 acres, $255,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 47-60

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville, renewal, no cost.